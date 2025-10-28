IMD Hyderabad forecasts extremely heavy rains on October 28, issues red alert

Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana need to get ready for heavy rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a red alert.
Apart from that, the weather department has also issued a warning for thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc.
Red alert issued
In view of the expected rains and thunderstorms, IMD Hyderabad has issued a red alert for various districts of Telangana.
Meanwhile, the Telangana weatherman, who is known for accurate weather forecasting, has predicted very heavy downpours ahead in South and Central Telangana.
For Hyderabad, he forecast moderate rains during the afternoon with a reduction in rains expected from the evening hours.
IMD forecasts rains, thunderstorm in Hyderabad
In the case of the city, the weather department has forecast rains or a thunderstorm at times, with intense spells accompanied by gusty winds on Tuesday.
It has also forecast mist or hazy conditions during the morning till Friday, October 31.
In view of the expected rains and thunderstorms as forecast by IMD, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly.