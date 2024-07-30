IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall for next four days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast rainfall for the next four days in the city.

However, it is expected to be light rain or drizzle accompanied by sustained surface winds of 20-30 kmph. The forecast is valid until August 2.

IMD Hyderabad issues no rainfall warning

The weather department has issued no rainfall warning for the entire state.

Meanwhile, a weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, has predicted that many districts in the state will experience passing quick heavy rains from afternoon to night.

He also forecasted that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in east and central Telangana overnight or in the morning.

For Hyderabad, he predicted scattered quick rains this evening, with one good spell likely overnight.

Today's forecast



East TG gettingheavy rains now, will reduce by afternoon. Other parts of Telangana will see passing quick heavy rains from afternoon – night



However overnight – morning good chances for moderate – heavy rains again in East, Central TG



Hyderabad will see… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 30, 2024

Rainfall yesterday

Yesterday, rainfall was witnessed in various districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad.

In the entire state, the highest rainfall of 99.8 mm was recorded in Mahabubabad. Apart from it, Warangal also received significant rainfall of 94.5 mm.

Hyderabad also received rainfall at midnight. The highest rainfall of 9.5 mm was recorded in Golkonda.

So far, in the current monsoon, Telangana has received excess rainfall. The state received 438.6 mm against the normal of 344.6 mm, which is a deviation of 27 percent.

Hyderabad received 292 mm against the normal of 271.3 mm, which is a deviation of 8 percent.

Now, the IMD Hyderabad forecast is likely to bring more rain to the city.