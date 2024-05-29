IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall in all zones of the city

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast rainfall in all six zones of the city on Saturday, June 1.

According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are likely to occur. It has also forecast a cloudy sky.

Temperature may reach 36 degrees celsius, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

The department further forecast that the temperature in the city is likely to decline to as low as 36 degrees Celsius on Friday.

However, the temperature on Thursday may be in the range of 41 to 44 degrees Celsius, IMD Hyderabad forecast.

Also Read Rainy season in Hyderabad to begin soon as IMD forecasts timely monsoon

Although rainfall is expected in Hyderabad on Saturday, no downpours are expected in other districts of Telangana for the next few days.

Hyderabad to see surge in rainfall next month

Hyderabad, which is witnessing intense summer heat, is expected to start experiencing the rainy season soon as the IMD has forecast a timely monsoon.

According to the weather department’s forecast, the monsoon is likely to hit Telangana after June 6.

Usually, the rainy season in Hyderabad is from mid-June to October, bringing relief to the locals from the summer heat.

During last year’s southwest monsoon season, Hyderabad received cumulative rainfall of 769.5 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 615.4 mm. While the city experienced ‘excess’ rainfall overall, some areas saw normal rainfall.

Among the mandals in Hyderabad, Shaikpet, Maredpally, Charminar, Asifnagar, Nampally, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, and Tirumalgiri recorded rainfall deviations higher than the city’s average.