IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms, rainfall in city in next two hours

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted thunderstorms and rainfall in the city within the next two hours.

According to the weather department, light rainfall and thunderstorms with maximum surface wind speeds of less than 40 km/h are expected until around 3 pm today.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert ahead of expected rainfall

In view of the anticipated rains and thunderstorms, the department has issued a yellow alert for all zones in Hyderabad.

Additionally, the department has issued a yellow alert for the entire state until June 25, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls until Tuesday.

For Hyderabad, the department has forecasted light rains and thundershowers until June 24. It also predicted a generally cloudy sky until Monday.

Temperature dipped

Ahead of the anticipated rains, the temperature in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana has declined.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature in the state dropped below 33 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, the temperature fell below 35 degrees Celsius.

It remains to be seen how much further the forecasted rainfall by IMD Hyderabad will lower the temperature.