IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms; Telangana CM puts officials on alert

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, and other severe weather conditions in Telangana for the next five days.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the state until May 21, 2024.

Districts that may witness thunderstorms

Today, all districts of Telangana are likely to witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

On May 18 and 19, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, J. Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Malkajgiri, Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Warangal, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, and Kothagudem may witness rainfall, according to IMD Hyderabad.

On Monday and Tuesday, Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Jangaon, Suryapet, Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal are likely to receive rainfall.

Also Read Rainy season in Hyderabad to begin soon as IMD forecasts timely monsoon

Amid IMD Hyderabad forecast, officials on alert

In view of the weather forecast, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has put officials on alert. He directed them to ensure that people do not face inconvenience.

On Thursday, he held a teleconference with officials from all departments at the Secretariat. He reviewed the rain situation in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made toll-free numbers available for the public. For assistance from GHMC-DRF, one can call 040-21111111 or 9000113667. People are advised not to leave their houses unless necessary during the rain.