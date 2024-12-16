IMD Hyderabad issues first cold wave warning this winter as temperatures dip

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued its first cold wave warning of the current winter season, signaling a significant drop in temperatures across Telangana.

The warning signals the onset of biting winter conditions, with minimum temperatures expected to plummet as low as 5 degrees Celsius in certain districts.

IMD Hyderabad’s cold wave warning for various Telangana districts

According to IMD Hyderabad, the cold wave is set to affect multiple districts in the state. Among the most impacted areas are Adilabad, Kamareddy, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Medak, and Nirmal, where the sharpest declines in temperatures are anticipated.

On Sunday, Adilabad recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season.

Other districts, including Nirmal, Sangareddy, Kumuram Bheem, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Hanumakonda, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, Warangal, and Peddapalli, also reported minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. These chilling figures underline the cold wave’s grip on Telangana, intensifying the winter chill.

Winter forecast for Hyderabad

While issuing a cold wave warning for the entire state, IMD Hyderabad forecasted partly cloudy skies with misty or hazy mornings persisting until December 19. All city zones, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are likely to witness similar weather patterns.

The coldest minimum temperature in Hyderabad was recorded in Maredpally at 9.7 degrees Celsius, with areas such as Bahadurpura, Asifnagar, Shaikpet, Golkonda, Bandlaguda, Tirumalagiri, Amberpet, Musheerabad, and Mondamarket experiencing minimum temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius.

For the first time this winter, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the city.