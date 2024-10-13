IMD Hyderabad issues thunderstorm forecast with yellow alert for next two days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a forecast of thunderstorms and lightning in Telangana.

In response to the anticipated weather conditions, the IMD has declared a yellow alert for the state.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorm, lightning in all districts

The weather department has forecasted thunderstorms and lightning today in all districts of Telangana, while tomorrow, these weather phenomena are expected to impact 13 specific districts.

Among these are five in the northern region, four in the eastern part, and four in the south. The districts under alert include:

Adilabad

Kumaram Bheem

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Mancherial

J.Bhupalpally

Mulugu

B.Kothagudem

Khammam

Narayanpet

Mahabubnagar

Nagarkurnool

Jogulamba Gadwal

In Hyderabad, light rainfall is expected till October 16.

Harsh winter season expected in Hyderabad

In addition to the thunderstorm warnings, the IMD has alerted residents to expect a harsh winter season this year, attributed to anticipated La Nina conditions by October-November.

Last year, Hyderabad experienced significant thunderstorms during the monsoon, with minimum temperatures dropping to single digits in the winter months. Fog alerts were also issued, resulting in reduced visibility, particularly in the mornings.

El Nino, La Nina

To provide context, El Nino and La Nina are significant climate patterns that affect global weather.

El Nino causes abnormal warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, leading to an increase in sea surface temperatures by as much as 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. This pattern has far-reaching effects on weather across the globe. Conversely, La Nina results in cooler-than-normal waters in the same region.

As the IMD predicts La Nina conditions for the upcoming months, residents of Hyderabad should prepare for a challenging winter season ahead.