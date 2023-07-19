IMD Hyderabad issues very heavy rainfall warning for Telangana

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued very heavy rainfall warning for various districts of Telangana. The weather department has also issued an orange alert for the state until July 20.

According to the department, today Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Siddipet, and Kamareddy districts will receive very heavy rainfall. Additionally, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajigiri, Sangareddy, and Medak districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

For Hyderabad, the department has issued a yellow alert, forecasting that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers until July 19. Intense spells of rainfall in the city have also been predicted.

The department has further issued a red alert for Jangaon, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Khammam.

In the past 24 hours, Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded the highest rainfall of 119.3 mm. In Hyderabad, Golconda reported heavy rainfall of 41 mm, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The department has also reported that the maximum temperature in the state was recorded as 27.3 degrees Celsius, with Hyderabad recording 24.4 degrees Celsius yesterday.

In light of the forecasts provided by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, it is strongly advised that residents take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.