IMD Hyderabad issues warning as heavy rainfall, strong winds expected today

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a warning as the state is likely to witness rainfall and strong surface winds today.

Hyderabad is also likely to receive light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts two days of heavy rainfall

The weather department also forecasted that heavy rainfall and strong surface winds will continue tomorrow.

In view of the heavy rains until tomorrow and strong surface winds expected until July 12, the department issued a yellow alert.

The IMD Hyderabad also issued a yellow alert for the city in view of the expected rainfall, but only for July 9.

Monsoon so far

In the South West monsoon so far, Telangana received excess rainfall. The state received 210.6 mm against the normal of 175.6 mm, which is a deviation of 20 percent.

The highest deviation of rainfall was witnessed in Jogulamba Gadwal as it received 184.8 mm against the normal of 94.5 mm, which is a deviation of 96 percent.

Also Read GHMC releases helpline numbers amid IMD Hyderabad heavy rainfall alert

Other districts that received large excess rainfall are Wanaparthy and Narayanpet.

Meanwhile, the city received 173.5 mm against the normal rainfall of 137.2 mm, which is a deviation of 26 percent.

Now, IMD Hyderabad has issued a warning for two days of heavy rainfall in various districts of the state.