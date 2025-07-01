IMD Hyderabad issues warning of heavy rains on Tuesday

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a warning of heavy rains in various districts of Telangana on July 1.

It has also forecast thunderstorms & lightning, squalls etc.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected rains in various districts of Telangana, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert till July 4.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall in Telangana was witnessed in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

In view of the rains, the maximum temperatures in Telangana’s districts declined. It dipped to as low as 25.6 degrees Celsius recorded in Nagarkurnool.

Also Read Massive car accident on Hyderabad ORR causes 9-vehicle pileup

IMD forecasts for rains in Hyderabad

For the city, the weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky. It has also predicted rains or thundershowers till July 4.

The weather conditions are likely to prevail in the city’s seven zones viz., Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad and Seri Lingampally.

In view of the rain forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents of Telangana’s districts are advised to plan their travels accordingly.