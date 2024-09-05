IMD Hyderabad predicts heavy rains for the next four days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted four days of heavy rains across various districts of Telangana.

On Thursday, the state is expected to experience very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

IMD Hyderabad issues orange alert due to rains

In anticipation of these conditions, the weather department has issued an orange alert for today. For the following three days, a yellow alert has been issued, warning of continued heavy rainfall till Sunday.

For Hyderabad, the department predicts rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in all zones of the city until Sunday.

Rainfall during current monsoon

During the current Southwest monsoon, Telangana has recorded an average rainfall of 847.2 mm, compared to the normal 603.2 mm, showing a 40 percent increase.

Hyderabad has received 666.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 486 mm, a 37 percent deviation.

Within Hyderabad, Nampally saw the highest deviation, recording 756.7 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 480.8 mm—a 57 percent increase.

IMD Hyderabad’s forecast of heavy rains over the next four days is expected to further raise the total rainfall recorded in the city during this monsoon.