IMD Hyderabad predicts heavy rains today; yellow alert issued

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rains in various districts of Telangana.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for today.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts moderate rains in the city

For Hyderabad, the department has forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers, accompanied by sustained surface winds of up to 30-40 kmph. The chances of rainfall in the city will continue until August 4.

Yesterday, Hyderabad received no rainfall. However, since the beginning of the southwest monsoon, the city has received 294.6 mm of rainfall against the normal of 282.3 mm, which is a deviation of 4 percent.

Telangana has received excess rainfall so far

So far this southwest monsoon, the state has received excess rainfall. It has recorded 461.1 mm against the normal rainfall of 364.5 mm, which is a deviation of 27 percent.

The highest deviation has been observed in Wanaparthy, which has received 365 mm of rainfall against the normal of 222.6 mm, a deviation of 64 percent.

As the IMD Hyderabad predicts heavy rainfall today, it is likely to increase the deviation further.