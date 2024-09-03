IMD Hyderabad predicts rain for next four days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast four more days of rains in the city.

It has predicted rain or thundershowers until September 6.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert due to rains

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for today and tomorrow for various districts of Telangana.

It has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, and other severe weather conditions.

In the past few days, heavy rainfall in Telangana has caused flooding in a few districts.

Also Read GHMC releases helpline numbers amid IMD Hyderabad heavy rains alert

Rainfall during current monsoon

During the current Southwest monsoon, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 815.8 mm, compared to the normal 592.5 mm, marking a 38 percent deviation.

Hyderabad has recorded 618 mm of rainfall against the normal 476.2 mm, reflecting a 30 percent deviation.

Within Hyderabad, the highest deviation was observed in Khairatabad, which received 736.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 493.6 mm, a 49 percent deviation.

The IMD Hyderabad’s prediction of rains for the next four days is likely to further increase the amount of rainfall received by the city during the current Southwest monsoon.