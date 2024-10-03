IMD Hyderabad warns of thunderstorm, lightning on Thursday

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has warned of thunderstorm and lightning for Thursday.

According to the department, though, several districts of Telangana will experience thunderstorm and lightning, squall etc., no warning has been issued for next four days.

In light of the expected weather conditions, the department has issued a yellow alert.

For Hyderabad, partly cloudy sky is expected until October 6. The IMD Hyderabad has predicted light to moderate rains or thundershowers until Sunday.

Rainfall during the current monsoon

During the southwest monsoon, Telangana has recorded an average rainfall of 966.1 mm, compared to the normal 749.8 mm—a 29 percent increase.

Hyderabad received 838 mm of rains against the normal 625 mm, marking a 34 percent deviation.

In Hyderabad, Nampally experienced significant excess rainfall, recording 947.8 mm compared to the normal 616.4 mm—a 54 percent increase.

With IMD Hyderabad forecasting the rains today, the total rainfall during the current monsoon season is likely to rise further.