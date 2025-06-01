IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall in 4 Kerala districts, fishermen advised caution

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Sunday for heavy rainfall in four districts of Kerala, warning residents and authorities to remain vigilant.

According to the IMD bulletin, the districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha are likely to receive heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm. The rest of the state is expected to experience moderate rainfall, as monsoon conditions continue to strengthen across Kerala.

The yellow alert is a signal for the public and local administration to prepare for potential rain-related disruptions.

Kasaragod district witnessed the most intense rainfall in the state during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on May 31.

According to IMD data, Muliyar in Kasaragod recorded the highest rainfall, though the exact figure was not disclosed in the advisory. Other areas in the Kasaragod district also received significant downpours, with Kudlu recording 14 cm and Panathur registering 12 cm of rainfall during the same period.

The IMD has also cautioned about the possibility of strong winds reaching speeds of up to 55 kmph along the Kerala coast on Sunday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and to closely monitor further updates from the meteorological department.

In addition, isolated incidents of lightning are likely across the state, prompting the IMD to issue a lightning warning.

Residents, particularly those in vulnerable areas, have been urged to avoid open spaces and seek shelter during thunderstorm activity.

The state disaster management authorities have been alerted to ensure preventive measures are in place, especially in districts under yellow alert.

Local bodies have been advised to keep emergency services on standby and to monitor low-lying areas for possible waterlogging.

With monsoon showers expected to intensify in the coming days, the public is urged to remain cautious and follow official advisories to ensure safety.