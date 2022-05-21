IMD predicts rainfall in Hyderabad for next three days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Hyderabad on May 21, 22, and 23.

On Saturday, surface winds are likely to be North-Easterlies/Northerlies with wind speeds around 08-12 kmph, the weather department predicted.

The weather department also predicted that there would be an abatement of heatwave conditions over the country from Saturday.

An IMD bulletin mentioned, “Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. (There would be) abatement of heatwave conditions over the (entire) Indian region from May 21”.

As per the forecast made by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), maximum and minimum temperatures in Hyderabad from May 21 to 23 will be in the range of 36-37 and 25-28 degrees Celsius respectively.

In the entire Telangana, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the range of 38-42 and 25-28 degrees Celsius respectively.

Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Delhi

Meanwhile, rainfall in Delhi on Friday brought in much-needed relief from the scorching heat as the drizzle and the breeze resulted in a dip in temperature.

More rainfall along with gusty winds are expected from May 21 to 24.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature rose to three degrees above normal in the national capital. It recorded a temperature of 43.6 degrees on May 20.