IMD warns of severe heatwave in Telangana as mercury rises

Hyderabad: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for severe heatwave in the north and east regions of Telangana. In Hyderabad, the temperature is expected to go up to 42–43 degrees Celsius, but there is no heatwave alert for the city for now.

The areas that are most likely to feel the heatwave from April 24 to April 28 are Mulugu, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Asifabad, Rajanna Sirsilla, Peddapalli, and Hanamkonda.

According to the reports, there are a lot of dry winds blowing into the state, which is leading to the hot and dry conditions. specifically, four districts Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Suryapet are under high alert for an intense heat wave from April 27 onwards.

On Tuesday, April 23, the state’s highest temperature was recorded at 45.1 degrees Celsius in Nalgonda, followed by 44.9 degrees Celsius at Kothagudem. In Hyderabad, Banjara Hills CMTC premises recorded 43 degrees.

The metrological department of Hyderabad advised individuals to stay away from excessive heat, especially if they’re infants, elderly, or have chronic illnesses. They recommend wearing breathable, light-colored cotton attire and shielding your head with a cloth, hat, or umbrella.