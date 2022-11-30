Implement Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system: JNTUH to colleges

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has sent a circular to its affiliated colleges asking them to implement an Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS).

The varsity also asked the colleges to send a confirmation regarding the implementation of AEBAS.

In the circular, the varsity mentioned, “It is to inform that, a letter has been received from the secretary to government, Higher Education (MC) Department, Government of Telangana, to implement the AEBAS for students as well as staff in all the constituent and affiliated (both autonomous & non- autonomous) colleges”.

“Colleges are hereby informed to send the confirmation to the university immediately with regard to the implementation of AEBAS and also keep the data ready for sending it to the university regularly”, JNTUH added.

Stating the purpose of AEBAS, the varsity mentioned that the colleges are required to calculate the attendance for promoting students to higher classes and also for the purpose of their e-pass scholarship, fee reimbursement scheme, etc.

How Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system works?

AEBAS works on the biometric system along with real-time Aadhaar-based authentication. It is becoming popular due to its ability to generate a person’s Aadhaar details in real time.

It prevents duplication as the system is backed by PAN and Aadhaar services. It is capable to addressing the issues of fake faculties and absenteeism in educational institutions.

Whenever students or staff members place their fingerprints on the sensor, their Aadhaar details will be generated in real-time thereby making it impossible to cheat the system.

The system is not only capable of maintaining the attendance of the staff and students but also has a feature to keep a track of the number of working hours.

Recently, the Telangana government has also asked all higher educational institutions to mandatorily implement AEBAS for both students and staff.

JNTUH

JNTU was established as a university in 1972. It is a public university located at Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) region, Hyderabad.

It was established by an act of state legislature.

In 2008, it was divided into four universities, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad.

It has the following constituent colleges