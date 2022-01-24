Implement reservations in private sector: Harish Rao to center

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday urged the center to implement the reservation for BCs, SCs, and STs in the private sector too.

Citing the reason for his demand, he said that as the central government was attempting to privatize the public sector companies, there is a need for reservation in the private sector.

Minister shares Dalit Bandhu details

Sharing details of the Dalit Bandhu scheme which was rolled out a few months ago, the minister said that the scheme will be implemented in all the districts of the state by March 31, DC reported.

After conducting a review meeting with the officials in the Sangareddy district, he said that so far financial assistance has been given to at least 100 beneficiaries in each constituency in the district. Funds have been deposited in the account of the collector.

Dalit Bandhu scheme

Under the scheme, every beneficiary Dalit family will get Rs 10 lakh as a grant and they will be free to choose their profession, self-employment, or businesses for utilizing the funds.

The prestigious scheme was launched on a pilot basis in Huzurabad in August ahead of the by-elections caused by the resignation of former minister Eatala Rajender.

KCR had said that the scheme was launched for the socio-economic development of the Dalit community who have been discriminated against for generations. He believes that Rs 10 lakh grant will not only financially support the Dalit families, but also become a social investment and help in further strengthening the state economy.