Implementing a practical approach to bring change in lives of Muslims: Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Friday in a press note said that it is implementing a practical approach to bring change to Muslim minorities in the state

The government said that In the state budget of 2022-23, Rs.1724.696 crore has been allocated for the welfare of minorities, which has never been done in the past.

“Shadi Mubarak is being implemented for minorities at par with SC, ST, and BC communities. So far 2,28,200 people have been provided financial assistance since 2014-15. Financial assistance of Rs.1,00,116 per person is being given through the Shadi Mubarak scheme. From 2014-15 to 2022-23, Rs.2165 crores have been allocated for this scheme,” it said.

“As part of KG and PG education in the state, 204 minority residential schools have been started and upgraded to junior colleges to provide free education to minorities,” the government informed.

“1,30,560 female students are studying in minority educational institutions. 640 students are being taught in English medium in each institution. There are 107 schools for boys and 97 schools for girls. It works with the aim of upskilling the students and imparting valuable knowledge to them so that they can become better citizens.” it said.

The CM Overseas Scholarship Scheme was launched in 2015 – 2016 for Minority students to pursue higher education abroad, the press release said.

“Since 2015 so far 2725 people have been selected for this scheme and Rs 436 crores as financial assistance. Financial assistance of up to Rs 20 lakhs is provided to each student. Rs 100 crores in the 2022-23 budget. Post Matric Scholarship for Minority Students Rs 40 crores, tuition fee reimbursement Rs 150 crores to be allocated,” it informed.

The government further said that 66 Urdu translators have been appointed in the Minority welfare department.

“Distribution of 110 mopeds for the welfare of the fakir community, and gift packets during Ramzan, Rs 10 thousand, for Mouzams Rs 5,000 honoraria, IAS coaching for 100 minority students, Rs 8.48 crores, Anisul Gurba Rs 39 crores, 50 crores for development of Jahangir Pir Dargah, Rs 14.65 crores for Jamia, Nizamia Auditorium. Islamic & Cultural Convention Center Rs 40 crores to be allocated.

“Programs like Own Your Auto, Driver Empowerment Scheme, Distribution of Sewing Machines, Subsidized Bank Loans, Skill Development, etc. have been implemented by Minority Finance Corporation,” it further said.

“Under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Telangana government is taking many steps towards the social and economic strengthening of Muslim minorities, as well as creating employment and employment opportunities for them,” the Telangana government stated.