Impose President’s Rule in Telangana: Sharmila requests Governor

Hyderabad: Telangana Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana party (YSRTP) leader Y S Sharmila on Saturday appealed to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to impose President’s Rule in the State

She submitted a memorandum on ‘The Worsening Law and Order Situation in Telangana’ to the Governor here on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Sharmila attacked chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and accused him of dishonoring democracy and crushing the fundamental rights of the people.

“We are worried that it is impossible to hold fair and impartial elections under this evil regime. KCR has let his goons loose on opposition parties, while the police watch in silence. Therefore, we demand that President’s Rule be imposed,” alleged Sharmila.

The YSR party leader said during her interaction with the Governor, the latter expressed concerns about the prevailing situation and assured her to consider the option.

“Where is friendly policing, I wish to know. It is only friends with the BRS. No one from parties to people is supposed to raise their voices. Since this is the election year, the number of attacks is only growing by the day,” Sharmila alleged.

Reiterating her previous statements of comparing the state government to the Taliban, she said, “Is this Afghanistan and are you a Taliban? Just like how stray dogs are attacking children on streets, the BRS goons are attacking us like beasts.”

“There is no democracy in the state. While the Indian Constitution is followed across the country, KCR’s constitution runs in Telangana. The chief minister and his BRS colleagues are allergic to opposition parties’ interacting with the disgruntled masses, and so are unleashing terror and violence against the parties that are fighting for the people,” Sharmila alleged.

She claimed that “the whole state has turned into a battlefield, from village to town.”

“Broad daylight murders, attacks on women, and brutality against tribals and farmers, the list is endless,” she alleged.