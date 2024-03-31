Imran Khan and Lekha rents out a flat; know its cost per month

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his partner Lekha Washington have obtained a rental property in Mumbai. They leased an upscale apartment in the popular Bandra area, which is owned by famous Bollywood director Karan Johar.

The New Bandra Residence

According to reports, the apartment is said to have been rented from filmmaker Karan Johar at a whopping monthly cost of Rs 9 lakh. Earlier, Imran Khan lived in his own bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra.

They will be living in the three-floor Clefepete apartment on Carter Road. This rental agreement, documented on March 20, 2024, is set for a duration of three years and was revealed by Zapkey, a real estate data platform.

The Relationship Confirmation

Imran Khan recently revealed his relationship with Lekha Washington. Before this, he was married to Avantika Malik; they divorced in 2019. Khan used to live in a bungalow at Pali Hill, Bandra.

Imran Khan’s Candid Interview

In a Vogue India interview, Imran Khan opened up about valuing his privacy while confirming his relationship with Lekha Washington. He clarified, “The rumors about my romantic involvement with Lekha Washington are indeed true. I have been divorced and separated since February 2019.”

Khan also shared details about his blossoming romance with Lekha, which started during the lockdown. He outlined, “Lekha and I became close during the lockdown, one and a half years after my separation from Avantika and roughly a year after she parted ways with her partner, contrary to reports stating they were married.”

Upcoming Projects

Imran Khan is anticipated to return to the screen in an OTT series directed by Abbas Tyrewala, who previously directed him in the popular film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.