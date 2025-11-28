Imran Khan’s sister says he is held in ‘illegal isolation’

Islamabad: Imran Khan’s family has raised serious concerns about the former Pakistan Prime Minister’s safety, claiming he is being kept in “illegal isolation” inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail with no access granted to relatives, lawyers or party leaders for several weeks.

In a strongly worded statement, the family said, “Imran Khan is in illegal isolation. People keep asking us about his health and safety, but the truth is, we have no access to anyone who can give us verified information.”

They added that although media outlets often quote official statements from prison authorities, “we do not trust a single word from them.”

Khan’s sister emphasised that the authorities could resolve the situation by simply following judicial directives.

Also Read Imran Khan’s son demands proof of life amid death rumours

“The solution is simple… follow court orders and allow his family, his lawyers, and his party leadership to meet him.”

They warned that the authorities would not dare harm him, stating, “The only reason we believe him to be safe is because the authorities would not dare to hurt even a hair on Imran Khan’s head. They are well aware of the consequences… He is the leader of at least 90 per cent of Pakistan.”

The family noted that their last proper meeting with Khan was on October 16, on the final day of the jail trial involving him and Bushra Bibi. Since then, only Dr Uzma Khan has been permitted two short visits — on October 28 and November 4 — each lasting roughly 20 minutes.

“Since that day, we have been completely cut off, no family, no lawyers, and no party members have been allowed any access whatsoever.”

They further revealed that officials recently told them no meetings would be allowed “until Asim Munir receives his extension notification.” The family questioned the logic behind this, asking, “Why is a family’s access being tied to the government servant’s extension?”

Amid mounting speculation on social media about Imran Khan’s health, Adiala jail officials have dismissed claims that the PTI founder has died or been secretly transferred.

According to local media, Rawalpindi prison authorities stated, “There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail. He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention.” They labelled the rumours “baseless” and assured that his well-being was being safeguarded.

Khan, jailed since August 2023, faces multiple cases, including corruption and terrorism.

PTI has urged the government to “clearly dismiss and clarify the rumours and immediately arrange a meeting between Imran and his family.” The party added that the government bears responsibility for protecting Khan’s security, human rights, and constitutional rights, and vowed to pursue legal and political action to bring clarity to the situation.