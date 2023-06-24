IMT Hyderabad, HCL Tech collaborate to shape future IT leaders

Hyderabad: Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Hyderabad and HCL Technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday to start a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program specialized in Information Technology (IT).
This partnership will strengthen future business leaders with the knowledge and expertise to succeed and be ready for challenges in the IT industry.
Speaking on the occasion, the director-professor at IMT, Hyderabad, Dr K. Sriharsha Reddy emphasized the importance of emerging technologies and rapid digitalization in today’s business era.