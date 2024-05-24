In a 1st in Saudi Arabia, Abha International Airport becomes ‘silent’ airport

The airport authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the transformation of Abha International Airport into a ‘silent’ airport, marking the first airport in the Kingdom, local media reported.

This initiative aims to enhance the travel experience at Abha International Airport by eliminating stress and noise during boarding through voice announcements.

This comes in an effort to keep pace with the best global practices applied in several international airports around the world.

In a statement, Engineer Ahmed bin Moeed Al-Qahtani, Director General of Abha International Airport, said that this practice has been implemented in numerous international airports, including Changi, Zurich, Dubai, Amsterdam, and London City.

As per a report by Arabic daily Okaz, Al-Qahtani explained that the passengers will receive accurate flight information through display screens and boarding gates, and an awareness campaign will be launched to highlight the silent airport concept, including multilingual information boards and electronic notices.

He added that the voice call system will be installed in the coming months for emergency situations like flight cancellations or important announcements for passengers.

Al-Qahtani called on authorities to enhance implementation of an initiative urging travellers to be prepared for Abha International Airport’s silent operation via airlines’ social media.

About silent airport

Silent airports reduce background noise, focusing on emergencies like lost children or flight delays, and banning all announcements except in individual gate areas, enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers.