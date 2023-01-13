In a 1st, Saudi hosts women’s international football tournament

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) marked another milestone for the kingdom by hosting the first ever women’s international football tournament.

The tournament, which began on Wednesday and ends on January 19, is being held at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Al Khobar, in the Eastern Region.

National teams from Saudi Arabia, Comoros, Pakistan, and Mauritius are going head-to-head in the friendly tournament.

Saudi Arabia defeated Mauritius 1-0 in the opening match, while Pakistan defeated Comoros 1-0.

“The hosting of this tournament in Saudi Arabia marks a milestone moment not just for women’s football and the growth of the game in the Kingdom, but for football itself.

“It is an event that can play a big role in inspiring millions of young girls across the country and the Asian continent to become involved in the beautiful game,” Lamia Bahaian, Supervisor of the Women’s Football Department at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), said in a press statement.

The match was led by Anoud Al Asmari, who became the first Saudi female referee to receive the international badge from FIFA.