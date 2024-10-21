In a 1st, UAE to launch ‘virtual lawyer’ to speed up legal cases

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the launch of a “virtual lawyer” project enabled by artificial intelligence aimed at simplifying legal proceedings for straightforward cases.

The announcement was made on Sunday, October 20, by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) in partnership with the Office of Government Development and the Future, and the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, in the UAE government

This new initiative was introduced as part of 44th edition of GITEX Global 2024.

The virtual lawyer is the first project of its kind in the UAE and the region, and aims to expedite litigation, enhance services, and promote global leadership, enhancing the journey of litigants, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

أطلقت وزارة العدل مشروع "المحامي الافتراضي" الممكن بالذكاء الاصطناعي ضمن مبادرة "مهمة الإمارات للمستقبل"، بالشراكة مع كلا من مكتب التطوير الحكومي والمستقبل ومكتب الذكاء الاصطناعي والاقتصاد الرقمي وتطبيقات العمل عن بعد، وهو الأول من نوعه لتطوير المرافعات القانونية… pic.twitter.com/01qAcTVVSg — وزارة العدل (@MOJ_UAE) October 21, 2024

The MoJ will create a “Unified National Legislative Texts Database” for virtual lawyers, who must register with the Ministry to access it.

In 2025, a trial version of a virtual lawyer will be launched as a model for future governments to enhance their services with advanced digital solutions.

The initial phase involves simple case assistance, allowing interaction with human judges, voice-to-text conversion, and document submission.

The project aligns with UAE’s future mission, promoting technological and digital transformation, and enhancing the use of artificial intelligence solutions.