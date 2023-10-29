In a first, Saudi Arabia to host Music Cities Awards 2024

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been selected to host the Music Cities Convention and Awards 2024, the world’s largest series of conferences in the music sector.

This event will be the first-of-its-kind to be held in the Middle East, featuring around 100 music experts from November 14 to 16 next year at the Riyadh International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The event aims to develop the music sector in the Kingdom, and provide the opportunity for Saudi talents to showcase to local, regional, and international audiences, the Saudi Music Commission (SMC) said.

Music conference includes

Activities and events to enrich the music sector

Multiple and diverse topics across music fields

A platform that connects global participants

An interactive exhibition on Saudi culture music

An international trade exhibition of local companies and stakeholders to showcase the work and efforts in the music industry

A mentorship program targeting music entrepreneurs and musical perfirmers

The Ministry of Culture is hosting awards to enhance international cultural exchanges, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s economic development and diversification goals.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia is enhancing its entertainment industry by hosting concerts, cinema, theatrical shows, and competitions, attracting large audiences both domestically and internationally.