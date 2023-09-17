In a first, Sharjah Bank launches service for visually impaired

Abu Dhabi: In a countrywide first, the Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) on Sunday, September 17, updated its app with a screen reader to serve people with visual disabilities.

This came after a visually impaired customer contacted the bank and complained about his inability to use the application properly.

This move came after the specialized technical departments at SIB held a series of meetings with people with visual disabilities to find the best ways to enable them to access comprehensive and independent banking services.

This initiative have been appreciated by numerous people with visual disabilities and their families.

باعتبارها الأولى من نوعها على مستوى الدولة، دشن مصرف الشارقة الإسلامي خدمة "قارئ الشاشة" عبر تطبيقه المصرفي للهواتف الذكية لخدمة الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة البصرية.

إنسجاماً مع دوره الريادي في تطبيق مبادرات المسؤولية المجتمعية.



As the first service of its kind in the United Arab… pic.twitter.com/D056bJ1anG — Sharjah Islamic Bank (@shjislamicbank) September 17, 2023

“This communication resulted in the provision of a screen reader service for people with visual impairments in the SIB’s digital mobile application,” said Waleed AlAmoudi, Head of Digital Banking of Sharjah Islamic Bank.

“SIB, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and government plans, continues to work on implementing the best policies and practices to empower people with disabilities and ensure their inclusion in decision-making within society, thereby ensuring equal opportunities,” he added.