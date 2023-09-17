In a first, Sharjah Bank launches service for visually impaired

This came after a visually impaired customer contacted the bank and complained about his inability to use the application properly

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th September 2023 9:27 pm IST
Sharjah bank launches 1st-of-its-kind service for visually impaired
Photo: Sharjah bank

Abu Dhabi: In a countrywide first, the Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) on Sunday, September 17, updated its app with a screen reader to serve people with visual disabilities.

This came after a visually impaired customer contacted the bank and complained about his inability to use the application properly.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia’s GEA announces details of Riyadh Season 2023

This move came after the specialized technical departments at SIB held a series of meetings with people with visual disabilities to find the best ways to enable them to access comprehensive and independent banking services.

MS Education Academy

This initiative have been appreciated by numerous people with visual disabilities and their families.

“This communication resulted in the provision of a screen reader service for people with visual impairments in the SIB’s digital mobile application,” said Waleed AlAmoudi, Head of Digital Banking of Sharjah Islamic Bank.

“SIB, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and government plans, continues to work on implementing the best policies and practices to empower people with disabilities and ensure their inclusion in decision-making within society, thereby ensuring equal opportunities,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th September 2023 9:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button