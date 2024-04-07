In a first, Sharjah set to host Drone Champions Race 

Sharjah is all set to host its first-ever Drone Champions Race from Saturday, April 20 to Sunday, April 21l at the Al Majaz Amphitheater..

MultiGP, the world’s largest drone racing league, is partnering with Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) to organize the race.

Photo: SGMB)

The competition will feature 16 world champion drone racers, including Paul Nurkala, who won the 2018 world championship title.

The world’s top racers will compete in four qualifiers over two days, with the top four qualifying for the final race on the second day.

SGMB Director General Tariq Saeed Allay said that Al Majaz Amphitheater’s race as a global tourist and sports destination, showcasing racing, world-class racers, and drone technology advancements.

Allay highlighted the future potential of drone racing, a technology that combines technology with quick wit and relies on research and development.

The event offers side activities and shows for drone racing enthusiasts, allowing registered and authorised aircraft to participate in activities and practice their hobbies.

Drone races are categorized into two types: speed and accuracy-based, aiming for fastest course completion, and free flying skill display.