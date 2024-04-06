Etihad Airways set to launch new flights to Saudi Arabia, India

In a move to broaden its network and enhance connectivity within the Middle East, Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways has announced the addition of Al Qassim, Saudi Arabia, to its growing list of destinations, increasing its total number of Saudi gateways to four.

The airline is set to expand its footprint by launching flights to one of Saudia Arabia’s most captivating regions.

Etihad will commence direct flights between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and Al Qassim’s Prince Naif Bin Abdulaziz International Airport starting June 24, 2024.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “Launching the new service to Al Qassim this year is not just about introducing a new destination; it’s also a celebration of Etihad’s 20 years of connecting Abu Dhabi with the rich culture and economic opportunities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This move is aligned with our mission to deliver extraordinary experiences and the opportunity to explore the unique allure of both Abu Dhabi and our new destinations, like Al Qassim.”

“We’re proud to expand our services within the Kingdom and look forward to welcoming passengers to experience our renowned hospitality and service.”

And there’s more

Starting 15 June, Etihad is increasing its service frequency to a number of key destinations, and also starting flights to Antalya and Jaipur which were announced in February.

The weekly flights to Thiruvananthapuram and Amman will be increased by three, totalling 10 and 14 respectively.

Additional services include three more flights to Cairo for a total of 24, Karachi increasing to 17, and Colombo to 20 weekly flights.

The latest expansion contributes to an overall 33 percent increase in Etihad’s total weekly flights, growing from 642 last summer to 855 in 2024, and extends Etihad’s reach from 65 to 76 destinations, significantly enhancing worldwide connectivity.