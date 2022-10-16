In a first, woman from Saudi Arabia obtains jockey license

Riyadh: In another first for Saudi women, Amal bint Faisal has become the first women to obtain a jockey license after passing the test and standards required to gain a license to race, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Amal has obtained the jockey’s license from the Jockey Club in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after passing the test appointed by the committee authorized to grant this license. She is now able and ready to participate in the official races.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to send first woman into space

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 15, 2022, took to Twitter and Congratulated Amal.

“Special congratulations to Fictional Amal Bint Faisal On the occasion of her obtaining a horse’s license from the #Horseracing_Club, we wish her success,” Saudi Jockey Club tweeted.

تهنئه خاصّه للخيّاله أمل بنت فيصل



بمناسبة حصولها على رخصة خيّال من #نادي_سباقات_الخيل ، تمنيّاتنا لها بالتوفيق والنجاح. pic.twitter.com/SSAdv6S9pe — نادي سباقات الخيل (@FrusiyaClub) October 15, 2022

Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, the Chairman of the Horse Race’s Club, took to Twitter and wrote, “After the first Saudi female trainer, Sarah Al-Qahtani, we celebrate today again Amal Bint Faisal as the first Saudi cavalry to obtain a horseman’s license.”

Also Read Saudi women’s football team plays first international game at home

“This comes as a step to further empower women in the equestrian field and enhance the development of the system within the framework of the rational leadership’s efforts to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the participation of women in various fields,” he added.

بعد أول مدربة سعودية "سارة القحطاني" نحتفي اليوم مجدداً بـ "أمل بنت فيصل" كأول خيالة سعودية تحصل على رخصة خيَّال



ويأتي ذلك كخطوة لمزيد من تمكين المرأة في المجال الفروسي وتعزيز تطوير المنظومة في إطار جهود القيادة الرشيدة لتحقيق رؤية المملكة 2030 ومشاركة المرأة في مختلف المجالات https://t.co/5coXLzndZ3 — بندر بن خالد الفيصل Bandar bin Khalid Al Faisal (@BandarKAlfaisal) October 15, 2022

The license is granted when participants pass the assigned tests according to an internationally recognized mechanism, so that the holder is as professional as possible to keep up with the racing power. It includes several special tactics and techniques according to a set of rules and regulations.

It is worth noting that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in recent years has instituted reforms to enhance women’s participation in economic development, including unifying the retirement age for both sexes, and working on eliminating gender discrimination in terms of wages, job type, field, and working hours.

Also Read In a first, 11 Saudi Arabian women gets marine driving license

The past few years have witnessed significant growth in the rate of Saudi women’s participation in the labor market.

Three years ago, the participation rate of Saudi women was 20.5 percent, then it rose rapidly to 33.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2022.