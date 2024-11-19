In Ayyappa Mala, Ram Charan visits temple and dargah, fans react

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, one of India’s biggest stars, is known for his powerful performances and massive fan following. The actor is busy working on his next big film, Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar. Amid this, he took a break to visit Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

His visit was not just about spirituality but also about fulfilling a promise made to music legend A.R. Rahman.

As part of his Ayyappa Deeksha, Ram Charan dressed in traditional black attire and walked barefoot during his visit. He began his spiritual journey at the Sri Durga Devi Temple, where he offered prayers and placed the script of Game Changer at the goddess’s feet, seeking blessings for the film.

On fans Request #GlobalStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu visited a famous durgamma temple in kadapa and offered Poornakumbabishekam to Ammavaru

Later, he visited the Ameen Peer Dargah, keeping his promise to A.R. Rahman, who invited him to the 80th National Mushaira Ghazal event. Ram Charan offered a floral chaddar at the dargah, showing his respect and devotion. Videos of his visit quickly went viral, highlighting his humility and connection with his faith.

Fans Overjoyed

Fans in Kadapa went wild upon hearing about Ram Charan’s visit. Hundreds gathered to see him, greeting him with flowers and cheers as he waved from his car’s sunroof. The crowd soon became overwhelming, forcing the police to intervene and control the situation.