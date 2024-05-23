In Bihar, Yogi Adityanath’s helicopter loses its way

Motihari: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday claimed to have been taken for a ride, by his helicopter, while campaigning in adjoining Bihar.

The BJP strongman addressed two back-to-back rallies in two constituencies of Bihar on the final day of campaign for sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

He winded up his tour of the state with a rally in Purbi Champaran, with just a few minutes to go before the campaign came to a close at 6 in the evening.

“I have been addressing rally after rally today. I started with one at Puri in Odisha, followed by another election meeting in that state,” the UP chief minister said.

“In Bihar, I was supposed to be amidst you first, but I was flown by the helicopter to another seat,” said Adityanath.

According to his travel schedule released by Bihar BJP, the UP CM was supposed to wind up his tour with a rally in Pashchim Champaran where former state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal is running for a fourth consecutive term. But he ended up reaching there first.

The goof up caused the rally at Purbi Champaran to be delayed by more than an hour and a half, though Adityanath seemed glad that the crowds waited for him.

Turning towards the MP Radha Mohan Singh, a former Union minister and currently a national vice president of BJP, he said, “After elections, please bring all these people for a darshan at Ayodhya Dham. I will be there to welcome them”.

Adityanath peppered his speeches with sentences in the local dialect Bhojpuri, which is also spoken in Gorakhpur, the Uttarakhand born ascetic turned politician’s adopted home.

He also referred to “close ties, existing for more than 1,000 years”, between the two provinces.