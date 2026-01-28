In bizarre incident, 3-year-old killed as loudspeakers falls on her

The incident occurred in Ambedkar Nagar on Monday morning, when the Republic Day was celebrated.

Published: 28th January 2026 4:43 pm IST
Screenshot from a video showing loudspeakers falling on a three-year-old child.
Mumbai: A three-year-old girl was killed after two loudspeakers, installed as part of Republic Day celebrations, fell on her in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area, police said on Wednesday, January 28.

The victim, Janhavi Rajesh Sonkar, was playing on a street where the loudspeakers were placed. Just then, a man carrying a bundle of used clothes walked past the spot, an official of Vikhroli police station said.

CCTV footage showed that the bundle of clothes that the man was carrying got entangled in the wires, causing two box loudspeakers standing on either side of the road fell on the child one after the other, he said.

Locals alleged that the event organisers had failed to keep the loudspeakers in a public area in a safe manner.

Police have registered an FIR against Vinod Parmar, president of a local ‘mandal’ that organised the event, and Sayyad Guran, the used clothes scrap dealer, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 106 (causing death by negligence).

Further investigation is underway, an official said.

