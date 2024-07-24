In photos: YSR Congress Party protest in New Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 24th July 2024 6:52 pm IST
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav speaks to the media as he joins former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy during the YSRCP's protest against the Andhra Pradesh government at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)
