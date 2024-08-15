In pics – 78th Independence day celebrations

Kochi: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral V Srinivas reviews parade at the Southern Naval Command on the 78th Independence Day, in Kochi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo) Kolkata: Kolkata Police personnel perform Daredevil Bike Stunt during 78th Independence Day celebration, in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug 15, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy pays tribute to freedom fighters on the 78th Independence Day, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo) Ladakh: Trishul Division of the Indian Army celebrates the 78th Independence Day, in Ladakh, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo) Siachen: Firefury Corps of the Indian Army celebrates the 78th Independence Day, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo) Srinagar: People wave the national flag as they pose for a photograph, on the 78th Independence Day, at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Paris Olympics 2024 Bronze medalist Indian men\u0092s hockey team players PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh during the 78th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav takes the salute during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Bhopal, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo) Leh: Ladakh Lt. Governor Brigadier B.D. Mishra (Retd) during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Leh, Ladakh, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo) Srinagar: J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo) Kochi: A military helicopter carrying the National flag, flies on the eve of 78th Independence Day celebrations, at INS Garuda in Kochi. (PTI Photo) Hyderabad: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoists the National flag during 78th Independence day celebrations, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: SPG commandos keep a vigil during the 78th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan) Srinagar: Security personnel with locals during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)