In pics: Aftermath of Delhi coaching centre flood

New Delhi: Vacuum trucks parked near a UPSC exam coaching centre to pump out water from the flooded basement of the coaching centre, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024. Three civil services aspirants died after the basement was flooded by rainwater on Saturday. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Family members of Shreya, one of the three civil services aspirants who died after the basement of a coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Municipal corporation workers repair a road that got damaged by rain, near a UPSC exam coaching centre, the basement of which got flooded on Saturday, resulting in the death of three civil services aspirants, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Police personnel and students outside a mortuary at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where bodies of three civil services aspirants who died after the basement of a coaching centre was flooded by rainwater are kept, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Students stage a protest over the death of three civil services aspirants after the basement of a coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh)