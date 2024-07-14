In pics: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post wedding ceremony

Published: 14th July 2024
Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber pose for photos upon their arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's post wedding Blessing Ceremony, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday poses for photos upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post wedding Blessing Ceremony, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photos upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post wedding Blessing Ceremony, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Former tennis player Sania Mirza poses for photos upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post wedding Blessing Ceremony, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Actor Janhvi Kapoor poses for photos upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post wedding Blessing Ceremony, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Actor Shanaya Kapoor poses for photos upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post wedding Blessing Ceremony, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Actor Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene pose for photos upon their arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post wedding Blessing Ceremony, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Actor Suniel Shetty and wife Mana Shetty pose for photos upon their arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post wedding Blessing Ceremony, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan poses for photographs as he arrives to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, in Mumbai, Friday, July 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)

