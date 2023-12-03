In pics: Birth anniversary of Rajendra Prasad

New Delhi: Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh pays tribute to the first president of India Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary, at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and others after paying tribute to the first president of India Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary, at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
