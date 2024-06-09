In pics: Congress Parliamentary Party meeting

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 9th June 2024 10:36 am IST
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others during the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, at the Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi leaves after she was re-elected as Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson at the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
