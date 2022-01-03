In Pics: Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 3rd January 2022 2:10 pm IST
In Pics: Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets
New Delhi: India and Chinese troops exchanged sweets and greetings at 10 border posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including in eastern Ladakh to mark the New Year, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: India and Chinese troops exchanged sweets and greetings at 10 border posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including in eastern Ladakh to mark the New Year, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: India and Chinese troops exchanged sweets and greetings at 10 border posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including in eastern Ladakh to mark the New Year, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: India and Chinese troops exchanged sweets and greetings at 10 border posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including in eastern Ladakh to mark the New Year, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button