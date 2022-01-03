In Pics: Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets

New Delhi: India and Chinese troops exchanged sweets and greetings at 10 border posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including in eastern Ladakh to mark the New Year, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: India and Chinese troops exchanged sweets and greetings at 10 border posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including in eastern Ladakh to mark the New Year, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: India and Chinese troops exchanged sweets and greetings at 10 border posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including in eastern Ladakh to mark the New Year, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)