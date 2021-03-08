In pics: International Women’s Day

Shimla: Women officers of Himachal Pradesh police perform stunts on the occasion of International Women's Day, during an event at Ridge, in Shimla, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Women officers of Uttar Pradesh Police present roses among commuting women, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, at Hazratganj in Lucknow, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: Women officers of Uttar Pradesh Police present roses among commuting women, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, at Hazratganj in Lucknow, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Ranchi: Congress MLA from Barkagaon, Amba Prasad, rides on a horse to mark International Women’s Day, as she arrives at Jharkhand Assembly, in Ranchi, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal felicitates farmers’ agitation icon 80-year-old Mohinder Kaur during an event on International Women’s Day, in New Delhi, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Ranchi: Women staff at Ranchi Railway station pose for photographers to mark International Women’s Day, in Ranchi, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

