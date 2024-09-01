In pics – Kuki Students’ protest for Kuki-Zo Union Territory

New Delhi: Kuki Students Organisation members protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged genocide campaign against the Kuki-Zo with a demand for urgent establishment of a Union Territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
