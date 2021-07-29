In pics: Monsoon Session of Parliament

New Delhi: Congress MPs stage a protest during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal MPs stage a protest against three farm reform laws, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A view of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI07_29_2021_000072B)
New Delhi: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani with SP MP Jaya Bachchan during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI07_29_2021_000123B)

