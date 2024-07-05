In pics: Rahul Gandhi meets Hathras stampede victims’ families

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 5th July 2024 1:55 pm IST
In pics: Rahul Gandhi meets Hathras stampede victims' families
Hathras: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets families of the victims of Hathras stampede incident, at Green Park in Hathras, Friday, July 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Aligarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets families of the victims of Hathras stampede incident, in Pilkhana village of Aligarh, Friday, July 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Aligarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets families of the victims of Hathras stampede incident, in Pilkhana village of Aligarh, Friday, July 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

