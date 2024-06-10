In pics: Security beefed up after terror attack on bus in Raesi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 10th June 2024 2:54 pm IST
Reasi: Army personnel during a search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024. At least 9 people were killed and 33 others suffered injuries in the terror attack on the bus, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Reasi: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain with security personnel during a search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024. At least 9 people were killed and 33 others suffered injuries in the terror attack on the bus, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Reasi: Army personnel during a search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024. At least 9 people were killed and 33 others suffered injuries in the terror attack on the bus, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Reasi: Rescue work underway after a bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a gorge following an ambush by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024. At least 9 people were killed and 33 others suffered injuries, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

