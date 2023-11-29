In pics: Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th November 2023 12:42 pm IST
Uttarkashi: Rescue officials during an operation to extract the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Uttarkashi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways General (Retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh with a rescued worker after a successful evacuation at the under-construction Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Uttarkashi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greets a rescued worker after a successful evacuation at the under-construction Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Uttarkashi: Rat-hole miners who successfully rescued the 41 trapped workers from the Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Chinyalisaur: Ambulances with rescued workers on their way to Chinyalisaur community health centre for their treatment from the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel, in Chinyalisaur, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
