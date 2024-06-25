In pics: Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding reception

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th June 2024 1:34 pm IST
Mumbai: Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha with his wife Poonam Sinha during the wedding reception of their daughter and actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Bollywood actors Rekha, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydri pose for photographs during the wedding reception of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rekha poses for photographs during the wedding reception of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Singer Honey Singh poses for photographs during the wedding reception of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rekha poses for photographs during the wedding reception of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Actor Aditi Rao Hydari poses for photos during the wedding reception of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Actor Vidya Balan with her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur poses for photos during the wedding reception of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)

