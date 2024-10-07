Include CSMP in AMRUT 2.0: Telangana CM to Union min Khattar

Hyderabad: Explaining that Hyderabad’s historic city is still operating with an outdated sewerage system the Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, October 7, appealed to the Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar to consider the Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) under AMRUT 2.0 as a special project.

Shedding light on the lack of proper sewerage systems in Hyderabad and nearby municipalities, CM Revanth said a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for the CSMP.

The project covers Hyderabad and 27 nearby municipalities and spans 7,444 kilometres with an estimated cost of Rs 17,212.69 crore.

On Musi River

CM Revanth Reddy said a DPR has been prepared for the 110 kilometers of sewage draining into the Musi River.

“To prevent this, a DPR has been prepared for constructing trunk sewers, large-size box drains, and new sewage treatment plants at a cost of ₹4,000 crore,” the chief minister informed. He sought approval for swift permission to start the work.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2

On the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2, chief minister Revanth Reddy informed that the estimated cost of the expansion is ₹24,269 crore.

Informing Union minister Khattar about the expansion the chief minister said DPRs have been completed for several corridors, including Nagole to Shamshabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (36.8 km), Raidurgam to Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), MG Bus Station to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km), Miyapur to Patancheru (13.4 km), and LB Nagar to Hayathnagar (7.1 km), totalling 76.4 kilometers.